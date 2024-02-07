Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,311 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. 1,403,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,350. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

