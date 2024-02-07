Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $307.94 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

