Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $41,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,584.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

