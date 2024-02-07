Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Porvair Stock Performance

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.15) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 628.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 602.79. The stock has a market cap of £301.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,857.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 522 ($6.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($8.78).

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

