Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Porvair Stock Performance
Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.15) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 628.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 602.79. The stock has a market cap of £301.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,857.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 522 ($6.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($8.78).
About Porvair
