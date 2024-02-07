Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $474.95 million and $6.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,925.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00158099 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.89 or 0.00547202 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009382 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056825 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00301724 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00165891 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,443,155,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,418,274,473 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.