Siacoin (SC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $486.04 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,444,535,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,419,651,498 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

