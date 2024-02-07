Sidoti Csr Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 5.1 %

PBI stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 874.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 123,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Further Reading

