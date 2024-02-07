Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.93, but opened at $67.78. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 203,820 shares.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 11,946.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 90,350 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,282.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 119.88%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

