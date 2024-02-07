Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.45. 836,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 290,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,028 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $9,080,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

