Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 66,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 408,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

The firm has a market cap of $802.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sinclair by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sinclair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sinclair by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

