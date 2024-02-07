SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.29

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $294.90 million and $23.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015493 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,131.35 or 1.00003273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011096 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00197012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003348 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,821,736.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28933473 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $31,838,795.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

