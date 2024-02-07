SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.51

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 191137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

A number of research firms have commented on SKYW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

