Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$21.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.29. The firm has a market cap of C$926.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of C$255.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4504171 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sleep Country Canada

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Country Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.