Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$21.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.29. The firm has a market cap of C$926.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of C$255.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4504171 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
