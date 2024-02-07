SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

SM Energy stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 136.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 315,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $11,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

