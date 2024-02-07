Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) to Issue Dividend of €1.18

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of €1.18 ($1.27) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 4.3 %

LON:SKG opened at GBX 2,994 ($37.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,528 ($31.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,480 ($43.63). The stock has a market cap of £7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,036.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,038.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,945.27.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SKG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,830 ($48.01) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($43.88) to GBX 3,400 ($42.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.