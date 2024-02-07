Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.
In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Snap by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
