Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $12.03. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 38,438,889 shares trading hands.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Snap by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Snap by 877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $104,868,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

