Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $329.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $330.20.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.