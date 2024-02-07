Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after buying an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after buying an additional 99,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.