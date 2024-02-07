Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

