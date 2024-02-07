Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.