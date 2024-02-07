Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $208,647,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

