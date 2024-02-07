Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

EMR opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

