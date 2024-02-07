Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after acquiring an additional 207,354 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

