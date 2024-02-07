Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 60910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$37.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
