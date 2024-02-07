Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 19,579 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 30.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.