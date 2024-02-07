Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

BATS ICF opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

