Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

