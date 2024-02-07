Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 227,309 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 258,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
IGF stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
