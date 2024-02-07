Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $717,000 Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,884 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of CGGO opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

