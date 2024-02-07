Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.