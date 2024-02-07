Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

