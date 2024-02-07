Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,804. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

