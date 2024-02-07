Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $611,000 Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHLF. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

XHLF stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

