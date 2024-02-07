Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,281 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.