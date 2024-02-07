Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

