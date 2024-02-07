Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,469 BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

