Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,448 shares of company stock worth $670,119. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.6 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

