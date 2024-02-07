Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 274 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PNW shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

