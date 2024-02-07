Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 714 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $76.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

