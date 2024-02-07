Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

