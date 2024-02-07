S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.33. 464,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.98. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $460.47.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

