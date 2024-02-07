S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $458.04. The stock had a trading volume of 549,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,505. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $460.47.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

