SPACE ID (ID) 24-Hour Volume Tops $407.30 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 83.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $239.91 million and $407.30 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 467,245,041.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.51724089 USD and is up 85.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $283,919,954.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

