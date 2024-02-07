SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.31

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.31 and last traded at $176.03, with a volume of 4781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.77.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.28. The company has a market cap of $668.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

