SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,716. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

