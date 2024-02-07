SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.68

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 8016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

