SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.72. The company had a trading volume of 163,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,382. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $513.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

