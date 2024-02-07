Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.42 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

SPHR stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $43.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,890,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

