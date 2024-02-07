Spire Wealth Management Has $998,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 614,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,808.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 101,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $569.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

